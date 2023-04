Vestas supplies 130 MW of wind power in India to Vibrant Energy

Vestas and Vibrant Energy have signed an agreement for two wind projects in India. As part of the order, Vestas will supply a total of 36 V155-3.6 MW wind turbines.

This is Vestas’ second order for Vibrant in India in less than a year, following a 54 MW order for a project in Maharashtra signed in 2022. With this, Vestas continues to cement its position as a trusted partner in sustainable wind power solutions. in India.

“Vestas has been our key partner in the delivery of our wind projects, and we are pleased to announce the second order for V155-3.6 MW wind turbines. With this order for 36 wind turbines for a total of 130 MW, we can strengthen our product offering for wind-solar hybrid energy projects for our corporate clients. We look forward to expanding this partnership and delivering our shared vision of a future powered by sustainable energy,” said Srini Viswanathan, CEO of Vibrant Energy.

“Vibrant Energy is one of the fastest growing renewable energy companies in India. We have worked closely with them over the last year on the implementation of their current project in Maharashtra and I am confident that this second order will only be another stepping stone towards a long lasting and mutually fruitful partnership between the two companies. I would like to thank you for once again placing your trust in Vestas’ ability to provide reliable and efficient solutions,” says Purvin Patel, CEO and President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

Turbine deliveries are expected to begin in Q4 2023, while commissioning of all turbines is expected to be completed in Q2 2024.