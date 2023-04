The largest wind power plant in Ecuador comes into operation

The Huascachaca wind farm, the largest in Ecuador, began its commercial operation with a capacity of 50 megawatts, capable of supplying electricity to more than 90,000 homes, the Ministry of Energy and Mines announced in a statement.

The wind farm is located in San Sebastián de Yuluc, on a plateau at an altitude of 1,400 meters in the canton (municipality) of Saraguro, belonging to the province of Loja, on the border with Peru.

It has 14 wind turbines of 3,571 megawatts of power each, which will supply 130 GWh of wind energy per year, through the Cuenca-Loja line, of 138 kilovolts.

The construction of this wind farm involved an investment of 90 million dollars, by the public company Elecaustro, attached to the Ministry of Energy and Mines.

The entry into operation of this wind power plant will mean a reduction in emissions of 76,000 tons of carbon dioxide, according to the Ministry’s statement.