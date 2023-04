Vestas wins an order for 63 MW of wind power in Germany

Vestas has received an order from JUWI GmbH for five wind farms in Germany for a total of 63 MW. The order includes the supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimized performance of the asset.

The order consists of Wind Farm Olsberg Mannstein in North Rhine-Westphalia with seven V126-3.45 MW wind turbines, the Windpark Perl expansion in Saarland with one V150-5.6 MW wind turbine, as well as Windpark Lauda Heckfeld II in Baden-Wuerttemberg and Windpark Laudert. III in Rhineland-Palatinate consisting of a V162-5.6 MW turbine. Finally, the Windpark Jülich Güsten in North Rhine-Westphalia includes four V162-5.6 MW turbines.

“We are proud that JUWI is once again entrusted with the delivery of turbines. Strong and reliable collaboration is highlighted by parties signing off on five projects at once. I would like to thank JUWI for the continued trust they have placed in us”, says Jens Kück, Vice President of Vestas Headquarters Sales. “These five projects are a testament to our shared vision of a sustainable future and our commitment to accelerating the German energy transition.”

Maximilian Nowak, Director of Corporate Supply Chain at JUWI, adds: “We are very pleased that we have been able to engage the European market leader and long-term partner for our projects, especially in the current difficult circumstances. I would like to express my sincere thanks to all the Vestas and JUWI teams involved in the transaction.”

Installation of the first wind turbine is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2024, with commissioning of all turbines expected by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.