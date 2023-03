Vestas wins an order for 162 MW of wind power with Genneia in Argentina

Vestas has obtained a 162 MW order for the La Elbita wind farm in the Province of Buenos Aires, in Argentina.

The project will feature 36 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines that Vestas will supply and install. Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimize energy production while providing long-term business certainty.

“We are delighted to work once again with Genneia to start this project and contribute to accelerating the decarbonization of the country’s energy matrix. In the same way, we are proud to know that foreign capital is willing to invest in the development of wind farms in Argentina and that they trust the experience of Vestas and Genneia to promote the local energy transition”, says the Commercial Vice President of Vestas LATAM Southern Cone, Andres Gismondi.

“We are also very proud to work with Vestas on this challenging project, La Elbita, because both companies offer sustainable and efficient energy solutions in line with our commitment to a decarbonized economy and the fight against climate change”, says Gustavo Castagnino, Corporate Affairs . . and ASG. Director at Geneia.

Turbine delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023, while commissioning is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.

Vestas pioneered the Argentine wind power market with the installation of the country’s first commercial wind turbine at Comodoro Rivadavia in 1994.