Vestas wins 1.3 GW wind order with Casa dos Ventos in Brazil

Vestas has signed an agreement with Casa dos Ventos for two projects in Brazil: the Serra do Tigre wind farm in the state of Rio Grande do Norte and Babilônia Centro in the state of Bahia. The projects have a total capacity of 1.3 GW once fully installed, making it the largest onshore wind turbine order to date for Vestas in Latin America and the world.

The firm order includes the supply, installation, operation and maintenance of 168 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines for the 756 MW Serra do Tigre project and 123 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines for the 554 MW Babilônia Centro project. Vestas will also deliver a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimize energy production while providing long-term business certainty.

“This agreement is a sign of our commitment to the expansion of renewable energy and our role as a facilitator of the energy transition in Brazil. The association with Vestas became strategic in this agenda and we are honored to have their support with technology and services in such relevant projects”, says Lucas Araripe, executive director of Casa dos Ventos.

“We are very proud to work in partnership with Casa dos Ventos once again and to support their ambitious vision of sustainability through our best-in-class energy solutions. The partnership with Casa dos Ventos demonstrates our shared commitment to make Brazil an example of leadership in renewable energy for the entire region through high-impact projects such as Serra do Tigre and Babilônia Centro”, says Eduardo Ricotta, President of Vestas Latin America.

Delivery of Serra do Tigre and Babilônia Centro is estimated to begin in the third quarter of 2024 and commissioning is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

With this order, Vestas has secured almost 10 GW of order intake in Brazil for the 4 MW platform since 2018, cementing it as the all-time best-selling wind turbine platform in the country.