Repsol has acquired three wind farms and two solar plants from the promoter and developer ABO Wind

Repsol has reached an agreement with the promoter and developer ABO Wind to add 250 MW of renewable assets in Spain through the purchase of three wind farms and two solar plants. With the acquisition of these projects, the multi-energy company’s renewable porfolio in Spain now totals 3,200 MW in operation, under construction and at an advanced stage of development.

The three wind farms, totaling 150 MW, and the two photovoltaic plants (100 MW), are located in the province of Palencia and will share interconnection infrastructure with part of PI, Repsol’s first renewable project in Castilla y León, located between Palencia and Valladolid, which recently began operating the first wind turbines of the La Serna wind farm in the town of Ciguñuela, Valladolid.

All the assets acquired by Repsol in this transaction are at an advanced stage of development, already have a positive Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and are expected to come into operation between 2024 and 2025.

When completed, the renewable generation from these five facilities will supply electricity to nearly 172,000 homes and avoid the emission of 266,000 tons of CO2 per year. The agreement includes that ABO Wind, a German company with more than 25 years of experience in the sector and a wide international presence, will be in charge of developing these projects for Repsol.

New wind farms in operation

Repsol continues to make progress towards achieving its decarbonization targets and reaching 6,000 MW of renewable installed capacity by 2025. Thus, recently, in addition to the commissioning of the first PI wind turbines – a facility that will have a capacity of 175 MW – it has added two new operational wind farms to the Delta II project in Aragon.

This facility consists of 26 wind farms, located in the three Aragonese provinces (Zaragoza, Huesca and Teruel), with a total capacity of 860 MW, the company’s largest renewable project to date.

Of these 26 wind farms, four are already operational, with a total potential of 160 MW, after the San Bartolomé I and II wind farms, with 100 MW, were commissioned at the beginning of this year. Work on the latter began in February last year and was completed in less than eleven months. The construction, within this project, of a further 18 wind farms, with a combined capacity of 571 MW, will begin shortly, once the relevant administrative procedures have been approved.

In addition to these assets, Repsol has other major projects already in operation in Spain: the Delta wind farm, located in Aragon, with 335 MW; and the Valdesolar photovoltaic plant (Valdecaballeros, Badajoz) with a total installed capacity of 264 MW. The Delta project is 49% owned by Pontegadea, one of the world’s leading investment groups, and the Valdesolar project is 49% owned by The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG). The Kappa photovoltaic complex, with a capacity of 126.6 MW, also 49% owned by Pontegadea and located in Manzanares (Ciudad Real), is also in operation.

In addition to these facilities in Spain, there are the Sigma (Cádiz), Trillo (Guadalajara) and Villena (Alicante) photovoltaic plants, which, when operational, will total 494 MW between them. Together with Repsol’s hydroelectric and pumped-storage plants, the new asset acquisition brings Repsol’s renewable portfolio in the country to 3,200 MW in operation, under construction and at an advanced stage of development.

In Chile, through the joint venture with Grupo Ibereólica Renovables, Repsol has also recently reached a new milestone with the start of electricity production at the Atacama wind farm, the second wind power project that the two companies are developing together, with an installed capacity of 165.3 MW.

Repsol maintains its roadmap to achieve its decarbonization goals and become a zero net emissions company by 2050, with a current portfolio of installed renewable generation projects totaling more than 1,800 MW. In addition to its activity in Chile, the company has 1,600 MW of installed renewable capacity in Spain, 62.5 MW in the United States and 3 MW from the WindFloat Atlantic floating wind farm (Portugal). Repsol’s target for installed renewable generation capacity is to reach 6,000 MW by 2025 and 20,000 MW by 2030. In June last year, Repsol incorporated EIP and Crédit Agricole Assurances as minority partners to boost its renewable business.