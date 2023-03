Enefit Green awards Nordex an order for 80 MW of wind power in Lithuania

Nordex has received another order from Enefit Green, one of the leading renewable energy producers in the Baltic region, for a wind farm in the Baltic states. The company will supply 14 N163/5.X wind turbines for the 80 MW Kelme I wind farm in Lithuania.

The order includes a Premium Service contract for the service and maintenance of the turbines for a period of 32 years. The turbines are scheduled to come online at the end of 2024.

The 80 MW Kelme I wind farm is the first phase of a three-part development project that Enefit Green will implement in Lithuania.

Donatas Celesius, General Manager of Enefit Green in Lithuania: “Enefit Green is happy to start the cooperation with Nordex in Lithuania. Efficient technology and a trusted partnership are crucial to producing much-needed renewable energy. In the open tender for our new wind farm, we were looking for a balance between the best possible technology and financial viability. As a trusted manufacturer, Nordex has met our expectations and, in cooperation, we can already bring green electricity to the market in 2024.”

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group: “Thanks to this successive order from Enefit Green, we are gaining further momentum in the Baltic countries. Following the recent order for the 255 MW Sopi-Tootsi wind farm in Estonia, we can now also make further progress in Lithuania with our 5 MW class turbines. We are very pleased that Enefit Green has once again chosen our turbine technology for its Kelme I wind farm.”

To date, the Nordex Group has sold turbines with a capacity of 132 MW in Lithuania, of which 63 MW are currently under construction.

Enefit Green is a renewable energy company belonging to the Eesti Energia Group, which owns a total of 22 wind farms in four markets -Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland- as well as 38 solar power plants, four cogeneration plants, a pellet plant and a hydroelectric power plant. The company currently has three wind farms under construction: Akmene and Silale 2 in Lithuania and Tolpanvaara in Finland. Since October 21, 2021, the company’s shares have been listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and have attracted more than 60,000 private investors.

The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenue of €5.4 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 9,000. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, Spain and the United States. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.