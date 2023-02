RWE submits planning approval documents for hydrogen storage facility in Epe, Gronau

This week, RWE Gas Storage West submitted planning approval documents to Arnsberg District Government for the construction of a hydrogen storage facility in Epe, Gronau by way of an amendment to the existing general operating plan. Once it has received and reviewed the approval documentation, Arnsberg District Government will promptly publish the application documents. RWE announced the start of the approval procedure back in April 2022 and subsequently presented the project to local residents, policy-makers and the general public at a number of meetings.

An information day related to the submission of the planning approval documents will take place on 28 March. RWE will use this opportunity to outline the detailed plans of the project to all interested parties. This event will be held at Hotel Schepers in Epe, Gronau.

German’s first hydrogen cavern storage facility to be used for commercial purposes will mostly be built on RWE’s existing site at Kottiger Hook by the end of 2026. In October last year RWE announced that, in contrast to the original plan, it would add another cavern to the planned facilities, bringing the total to two caverns. The second cavern is located within the defined assessment area for the environmental impact assessment. This is part of the ongoing approval procedure.

As RWE Gas Storage West aims to provide information as comprehensively and transparently as possible, the company has decided to involve the public at an early stage and on an ongoing basis. Interested members of the public can learn more about the planned project on the company’s project homepage (www.rwe-gasstorage-west.com/en/hydrogen/).

RWE has applied for funding for the construction of the storage facility within the framework of IPCEI (Important Projects of Common European Interest) Hydrogen. Funding has not yet been approved, which means that RWE’s final investment decision is still pending. The Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection and the state of North Rhine-Westphalia have selected projects—including RWE’s hydrogen storage facility—that will receive national funding if a favourable decision is made at the European level.