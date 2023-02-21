Iberdrola joins the Asturian Exiom to lead the manufacture of photovoltaic solar panels in Spain

With an investment of 20 million euros and the creation of 115 jobs, the first large photovoltaic module manufacturing plant in Spain and one of the first on an industrial scale in Europe will be located in Langreo (Asturias). The factory will come into operation this year.

Together with the Asturian business group Exiom, Iberdrola brings to Spain part of the value chain linked to renewable energies with the aim of leading this emerging sector in Europe.

The initiative, which reinforces the commitment of both companies to the economic reactivation of the mining basins, will favor industrialization associated with the energy transition.



Iberdrola and the Asturian business group Exiom have created an alliance to lead the manufacture of photovoltaic solar panels in Spain. Thus, both companies will locate in the Asturian municipality of Langreo the first large photovoltaic construction plant in the country and one of the first on an industrial scale in Europe. The solar panel factory in the mining basin will come into operation this year, 2023.

The agreement with Exiom is part of Iberdrola’s efforts to attract part of the value chain linked to renewable energies to Spain. Specifically, solar energy. The aim is to turn Spain into a spearhead to lead this emerging sector from Europe. The Asturian region of Langreo will host the site for the construction of what will become the first large photovoltaic factory in Spain. The foreseen investment is 20 million euros and will contribute to the economic reactivation of the mining basins with the generation of 115 direct jobs in the area. Exiom is also a manufacturer with 100% Spanish capital, with origins in Asturias itself, and one of the only European groups to appear on the prestigious list of Tier 1 manufacturers.

The opening of this new factory in Europe responds to the interest of both companies in achieving a competitive manufacturing at EU level, focused in a first phase on solar panels with the possibility of extending the collaboration to other components of the photovoltaic value chain.

In addition, the initiative reinforces the commitment of both companies to the industrialization associated with the energy transition as reflected in the ‘Green Deal Industrial Plan’, recently presented by the European Commission. Both companies have been in permanent contact with the Government of the Principality of Asturias, given the dynamizing effect that the project will have on the region.

PERSEO Iberdrola Ventures, 15 years innovating with start-ups and industrial businesses

Iberdrola’s commitment to a sustainable energy model is part of its PERSEO program to promote the development of start-ups and innovative industrial companies working in new areas of electrification and in sectors that are difficult to decarbonize.

The PERSEO program has €40 million, through Perseo Venture Builder, specifically to launch industrial initiatives that can be developed in the field of energy transition.

Since its creation in 2008, PERSEO has invested 175 million euros in businesses that develop innovative technologies, focusing on those that will improve the sustainability of the energy sector through greater electrification and decarbonization of the economy.

About Exiom Group

Exiom Group is a business group dedicated to photovoltaic energy with more than 14 years of experience in the sector. It has a staff of about 300 employees, developing its activity both in Spain and internationally.

Exiom has carried out 650 projects in the last year alone, both in Spain and abroad, covering photovoltaic developments, distribution and self-consumption, with a total capacity of 1 GW, thus contributing to the development of photovoltaic energy.

It currently has two solar panel manufacturing centers in China, thanks to which it has acquired sufficient experience and knowledge of the production processes. In addition, it also has a factory of steel structures for photovoltaic parks, located in Langreo.

With all this, it has reached a turnover of more than 200 million euros in 2022, making it one of the leading companies in the sector and with a very important growth projection in a sector as booming as the photovoltaic one.