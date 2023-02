Vattenfall and Stromma invest in electric boats

Vattenfall and Stromma Group are investing in silent, emission-free electric sightseeing boats. Starting with Amsterdam’s canal boats, which will be fully electrified by 2025.

The Stromma Group, with operations in six countries and 19 destinations such as Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Oslo, Helsinki and Stockholm, has entered into a partnership with Vattenfall to electrify Stromma’s boat fleet to provide fossil-free transportation. The first phase of the collaboration will focus on electrifying canal boats in Amsterdam. Vattenfall will supply the battery system for emission-free operation of the city’s canal boats, which will be mandatory as of 2025.

“The partnership with Stromma is a shining example of how we can jointly drive electrification forward and eventually enable a completely emission-free fleet. Our ‘Power-as-a-Service’ concept is based on us owning, managing and taking responsibility for the operation and maintenance of electrical infrastructure. This means that our customers can focus on their core business,” says Maria Lindberg, responsible for electrification of heavy transport at Vattenfall Network Solutions.



“We look forward to working with Vattenfall on electrifying our boats in Amsterdam as a first step. We are facing a major shift in our operations, and this partnership is an important step in our continued sustainability work,” says Patric Sjöberg, President and CEO of Stromma Group.

Vattenfall is also supplying fossil-free electricity to the Stromma project.