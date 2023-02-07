ACP Announces 2023 Officers and Board; Incoming CEO Grumet Takes Reins of Organization

The American Clean Power Association (ACP), the leading trade organization representing the clean energy industry, has announced its 2023 incoming Board of Directors, as its new CEO Jason Grumet takes the helm of the organization. The membership of the 2023 Board represents the depth and reach of the clean power industry across the U.S. economy.?
The Board will be led by Leo Moreno, President of AES Clean Energy as Board Chair with the support of the following officers: Susan D. Nickey, Executive Vice President and Chief Client Officer of Hannon Armstrong as Chair-Elect; Brian Van Abel, EVP & CFO of Xcel Energy as Treasurer; and John L. Pemberton, Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel of Southern Power as Secretary.? ?
“The ACP board represents the strength and unity of the diverse industries investing in America’s energy future. With real world knowledge and experience, these industry leaders will continue to drive an ACP agenda that is anchored in urgency and pragmatism,” said ACP CEO Jason Grumet. “I am thrilled to stand beside this leadership team as we work with policymakers to bring clean energy and hundreds of thousands of good jobs to communities across the country.” ?
The?ACP Board of Directors?includes representatives from the offshore wind, onshore wind, solar, storage, and transmission sectors, as well as a diverse array of business models including manufacturers, financial firms, utilities, construction companies, and developers. The new board members were seated at ACP’s board meeting on February 6 and will serve for a one-year term. ?
“I am honored to serve as Chair of the American Clean Power Association’s Board of Directors at this pivotal time in the organization’s history.?The unique expertise, capacities, and perspectives of my colleagues will be invaluable in our mission to advance the clean energy economy and ensure energy independence for America. I look forward to working alongside Jason on this mission,”?said Leo Moreno, President of AES Clean Energy and incoming ACP Board Chair. ?
Serving at his first Board meeting, CEO Grumet highlighted core areas of focus for him and ACP in the weeks ahead, including strengthening the organization, growing membership, increasing visibility for ACP, and advancing our key priority areas while forging new partnerships with stakeholders who have a shared interest in securing U.S. energy independence and building a robust American clean energy sector. ?
The 2023 American Clean Power Association Board Officers include:?
- Chair: Leonardo Moreno | President, AES Clean Energy
- Chair-Elect: Susan D. Nickey | Executive Vice President and Chief Client Officer, Hannon Armstrong
- Treasurer: Brian Van Abel | EVP & CFO, Xcel Energy
- Secretary: John L. Pemberton | Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel, Southern Power
The 2023 American Clean Power Association Board of Directors includes:
- Jason Allen | Chief Operating Officer, Leeward Renewable Energy, LLC
- Hunter Armistead | Chief Executive Officer, Pattern Energy Group LP
- Michael Arndt | General Manager & President, Recurrent Energy
- Laura Beane | President, Vestas North America
- David Carroll | Chief Renewables Officer, ENGIE North America
- Ben Catt | CEO, Pine Gate Renewables
- Craig Cornelius | CEO, Clearway Energy Group
- Amanda Dasch | Vice President Offshore Power Americas, Shell
- Jacqueline DeRosa | Vice President Energy Storage Systems, Ameresco, Inc.
- Theresa Eaton | Chief Executive Officer, WECS Renewables
- Andrew Flanagan | Chief Operating Officer, RWE Renewables Americas, LLC
- Sandhya Ganapathy | CEO, EDP Renewables North America LLC
- Mark Goodwin | President and CEO, Apex Clean Energy
- Tristan Grimbert | President and Chief Executive Officer, EDF Renewables North America
- Greg Hall | Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, American Electric Power
- David Hardy | CEO, Americas, Ørsted
- Mateo Jaramillo | CEO, Form Energy, Inc.
- Sheldon Kimber | CEO, Founder, Intersect Power
- Alicia R. Knapp | President and CEO, BHE Renewables
- Rebecca Kujawa | President and Chief Executive Officer, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC
- Kiran Kumaraswamy | VP of Growth & Head of Commercial, Fluence
- Mark Mitchell | SVP of Project Construction, Dominion Energy
- Molly Morris | President, Equinor Wind US
- Jim Murphy | President & Corporate Business Leader, Invenergy
- JP Roehm | IEA CEO and President, MasTec
Paolo Romanacci | CEO, Enel Green Power North America
- Dan Shugar | Founder and CEO, Nextracker
- Bill Siwek | President and CEO, TPI Composites, Inc.
- Sarah Slusser | CEO, Cypress Creek Renewables LLC
- Rubiao Song | Managing Director, Head of Tax Equity – Energy Investments, JPMorgan
- Mary Streett | Senior Vice President Americas, Communications and External Affairs, bp
- Shannon Sturgil | CEO, Onshore North America, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Inc.
- Stephen Swift | Chief Commercial Officer – Onshore Wind, GE Vernova
- Krista Tanner | Senior Vice President & Chief Business Officer, ITC Holdings
- Puneet Verma | Vice President, Federal Government Affairs, Avangrid Renewables
- Jason Widman | Senior Vice President, General Manager – Wind, Blattner Energy