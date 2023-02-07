Capital Energy awards Gestacur the construction work for its first wind farm in Castilla-La Mancha, La Herrada

The imminent development of this renewable infrastructure will involve an investment of around 53 million euros

This company from Albacete will be in charge, throughout this year, of the engineering, supply, construction, start-up and restoration works of this new renewable energy facility, also promoting the hiring of local workers and companies.

The wind farm will have an access power of 51 megawatts (MW) and its 10 wind turbines, from Siemens Gamesa, will supply clean energy to some 56,000 homes and prevent the emission into the atmosphere of around 55,000 tons of CO2 per year

Located in the municipality of Montealegre del Castillo, La Herrada will promote the creation of more than 170 direct jobs during the peak periods of its construction and will have a contribution to GDP throughout its useful life equivalent to almost 1 4 million euros per year, as well as an annual tax contribution to local coffers of more than 150,000 euros

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company born two decades ago and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, continues to take steps to strengthen the development of its clean energy project in Castilla-La Mancha with the award of the construction of its first wind farm in the region: La Herrada.

Capital Energy has just closed the contract with Gestacur through which this infrastructure company from Albacete will be in charge, between the first and the last quarter of this year, of the engineering, supply, construction, start-up and restoration works of this new installation of renewable energy.

Located in the province of Albacete, the La Herrada wind farm will have an access power of 51 megawatts (MW) and its 10 wind turbines, of the Siemens Gamesa 5.0 – 145 model, with a unit power of 5.2 MW, will be capable of supply close to 149,000 megawatt hours (MWh) per year, enough to meet the consumption of around 56,000 Castilian-La Mancha households with clean electricity, as well as to prevent the annual emission into the atmosphere of some 55,000 tons of CO2.

La Herrada, located in the municipality of Montealegre del Castillo, will involve an investment of around 53 million euros and will promote the creation of more than 170 direct jobs during the peak periods of the works. In the operation and maintenance phase, it is expected to provide stable, quality employment to seven professionals in the area and also contribute to the generation of six indirect jobs.

Positive impact on the territory

In this sense, it should be noted that, in line with the commitment of both companies to the economic and social development of all the territories in which they carry out their activity, this award will have, on the one hand, a positive impact on local employment. In fact, Gestacur plans to prioritize the hiring of both workers and subcontractors from Montealegre del Castillo and its region.

On the other hand, it will entail benefits associated with the Capital Energy Territories Project, an initiative that combines its contribution to the decarbonization of the economy and the transformation of the energy model with its desire to promote the growth of the different territories, relying on talent local and promoting the social, industrial and business fabric of each area

And it is that the energy company has just signed the first collaboration agreement of this type in the region with the Montealegre del Castillo City Council, by virtue of which it undertakes to promote, from the start of the construction of La Herrada, different consensual actions between the parties and that will be adjusted to the needs of the aforementioned town in Albacete.

In fact, some beneficial proposals for Monte Alegrinos are already being considered, such as improving communications with the rural area located to the south of the municipality and, in particular, the road that connects the municipality with the neighboring town of Ontur.

The first Capital Energy wind farm in Castilla-La Mancha will have a contribution to GDP throughout its useful life equivalent to almost 1.4 million euros per year and an annual tax contribution to local coffers of more than 150,000 euro. To this recurring amount will be added the punctual payment of the ICIO and other fees, which could exceed one million euros.

A solid commitment to Castilla-La Mancha

Castilla-La Mancha is an important region in the development of Capital Energy’s ambitious clean energy project. Not surprisingly, the group develops 865 MW, both wind (288 MW) and photovoltaic (577 MW), in this community, which has a high-quality renewable resource.

The construction of this portfolio, made up of 11 projects -five wind and six solar, would mean the creation of some 2,215 direct jobs and would imply a tax contribution of more than 12 million euros and a contribution to GDP of approximately 165 million euros. .

During the operation and maintenance of these facilities, the company would provide permanent, quality employment to some 75 professionals from Castilla-La Mancha and would generate an annual economic impact, through local and regional taxes, of more than 2.6 million euros. It would also contribute to the GDP, each year, approximately 20 million.

The commissioning of all this renewable capacity would also generate unquestionable environmental value for Castilla-La Mancha. Not in vain, Capital Energy would be able to produce, each year, almost 2,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean electricity, equivalent to the energy consumption of more than 770,000 homes, and would prevent the emission into the atmosphere of more than 730,000 tons of CO2.

The locations of these facilities, in three of the five Castilian-La Mancha provinces -Albacete, Cuenca and Guadalajara-, have been selected after doing a multi-analysis.