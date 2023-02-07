Acciona Energía and Grupo Violas agree to supply 100% renewable energy in Portugal

ACCIONA Energía and Grupo Violas, one of the premier Portuguese business groups with investments in various industries such as textiles, tourism, education, real estate, beverages, and logistics, have signed an agreement for the supply of 100% renewable energy for the next ten years in Portugal.

Under this agreement, ACCIONA Energía will supply more than 55,000MWh/year of renewable electricity to the Group’s subsidiaries, including Solverde, Clip, and Cotesi, the world´s leading producer of Baler Twine.

The source of the energy will be certified through the issuance of certificates of 100% Renewable Guarantees of Origin by the EEGO (Entidade Emissora de Garantias de Origem) platform of Portugal’s electricity group REN (Rede Elétrica Nacional). Thanks to this deal, the Group will avoid the emission of over 10,000 tons of CO2 per year, which is equivalent to planting 18,000 trees or removing 4,000 vehicles from circulation.

“This deal is part of our commitment to sustainability and the decarbonization of our activity. Our subsidiaries are already implementing a wide range of programs to reduce their activity’s ecological footprint, such as Cotesi’s internal system to reintroduce the 100% of production waste into new products, and its R&D initiatives to reduce the use of plastic”, said Manuel Violas, President of Grupo Violas. “This is another step towards our climate goals. The use of clean electricity will reduce our dependency on natural gas, while ensuring competitive energy prices for the next ten years.”

Alexandre Kisslinger, Director of ACCIONA Energía in Portugal, explains: “This long-term contract brings competitive advantages for our customer, as it provides price stability at a time when the market is very volatile and makes a significant contribution to their climate objectives.”

In addition to the commercialization of clean energy, ACCIONA Energía has 166MW of renewable generation assets in Portugal, including wind and solar installations. The company’s portfolio in Portugal includes 16 wind farms, as well as one of the largest photovoltaic plants in the Iberian Peninsula, the 46MWp Amareleja Solar Power Plant.

ACCIONA Energía’s new contract with Grupo Violas follows other agreements with leading clients in Portugal such as Fnac, Makro, NH Hotels, Siemens, or Vidrala, among others, and it strengthens the company’s portfolio of international corporate clients.

ACCIONA Energía is the largest 100% renewable energy company with no fossil legacy in the world. It has 11.2GW of renewable energy and commercial operations in 31 countries. With 30 years of experience, ACCIONA Energía offers a complete portfolio of tailor-made energy solutions for its corporate and institutional clients to meet their decarbonization goals. ACCIONA Energía is committed to the highest environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards. ACCIONA S.A., a leading global company in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy, is the reference shareholder of ACCIONA Energía. www.acciona-energia.com

Violas Group is one of Portugal’s leading economic groups with investments in several areas, such as tourism, education, real estate, beverages, and textiles.

Founded in 1943 by Commander Manuel de Oliveira Violas, it was initially dedicated to the rope (textile) sector. The Group later diversified its investments by creating new businesses and by participating in the capital of several companies. www.violas.pt