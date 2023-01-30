Enel Green Power breaks new records in 2022 in solar and wind power around the world

In 2022, Enel Green Power built 5,223 MW of renewable capacity worldwide (including 387 MW of battery storage), an increase compared to 2021, thus reaching a total managed capacity of approximately 59 GW by the end of 2022.

In 2022, Enel Green Power set three more global records in terms of projects under construction (around 7,200 MW, including 900 MW of battery storage), energy generated from renewable sources (around 124 TWh) and portfolio of projects under development (around 455 GW)

Enel Green Power (EGP) broke a new record in 2022 with the construction of 5,223 MW of new renewable capacity, including 387 MW of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), representing an increase over previous figures for 2021. The new capacity comprises more than 80 plants, mainly solar (2,622 MW) and wind (2,160 MW).

In addition to the 5,223 MW built last year, EGP also set a record in terms of new renewable capacity under construction as of December 31, 2022, with 67 plants for a total of approximately 7,200 MW, including 900 MW from BESS.

Likewise, EGP set a record in terms of energy generated in the year from renewable sources, with some 124 TWh in total, of which: 65.9 TWh from wind and solar (an increase of 10.5 TWh compared to 2021), 52 TWh of hydro and 6 TWh of geothermal.

That same year, EGP’s portfolio of projects under development also broke a record, reaching 455 GW, including renewable energy plants, BESS and capacity already underway, increasing around 24% over the previous year’s figures.

EGP is the largest private operator in the world in the renewable energy sector and, with the plants built in 2022, it has reached around 59 GW of renewable capacity, including storage systems. In Italy, EGP manages about 14.7 GW of renewable plants, including batteries, and has produced about 18.3 TWh in 2022, of which: 12 TWh of hydroelectric power, 1.3 TWh of wind and solar power, and 5 TWh of geothermal energy.

Salvatore Bernabei, CEO of EGP, commented: “In 2022, Enel Green Power confirms itself as a world leader in the renewable energy sector. Despite the difficulties of a year characterized by geopolitical conflicts and a worsening macroeconomic environment, we continue to grow with the ambitious goal of reaching 75 GW of renewable capacity and storage systems by 2025, paying special attention to security, the people and the environment where our facilities are located.

In the coming months, we will also intensify Enel Green Power’s commitment to the production chain: the 3Sun photovoltaic module factory in Catania will become a Gigafactory in July 2024, increasing its annual production capacity to 200 MW current to 3 GW.

For the successes achieved and for the goals we have ahead of us, our thanks once again to all our colleagues, partners and communities that welcome our projects and contribute every day to the realization of our mission: promoting progress with sustainable energy.”

The new capacity is geographically distributed as follows:

• 1,137 MW in Europe, mainly in Italy and Spain;

• 1,364 MW in Latin America, mainly in Chile and Brazil;

• 1,985 MW in North America, mainly in the United States;

• 737 MW in Africa, Asia and Oceania.

The new renewable capacity built in 2022 is capable of producing about 13 TWh per year, avoiding the emission into the atmosphere of about 9 million tons of CO2 each year, as well as the purchase of 2,900 million cubic meters of gas per year.

This achievement is one more step in the Enel Group’s decarbonization roadmap, which plans to reach zero emissions by 2040, with specific targets in accordance with the 1.5 °C scenario established in all Scopes and recently validated by Science Based Target initiatives.

The Group’s decarbonization roadmap includes the cessation of operations of the 320 MW Bocamina II coal plant in Chile, also in 2022.