Naturgy obtains environmental green light for more than 1,300 MW

Among the projects that have received a favorable DIA, eight wind farms in Galicia stand out, as well as the largest installation that the company will build in Spain, located in Extremadura.

The company continues with its strategy of developing a portfolio of renewable generation projects, which will add to the more than 5.4 GW of installed capacity currently in operation worldwide.

Naturgy has obtained a favorable Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA) for 18 wind and photovoltaic projects, which add up to a total power of more than 1.3 GW. The environmental green light for these developments allows the energy company to reinforce its commitment to the energy transition and continue advancing in its decarbonization strategy.

The Naturgy facilities whose connection rights expired on January 25 and which already have a favorable DIA are the Monte Peón (12.6 MW), Meirama (44.5 MW), Piago (27.6 MW), Porto Vidros (10.4 MW), As Encrobas (20 MW), Uxo (21 MW), Picato (46 MW) and Campo das Rosas (27.6 MW), in Galicia; the Valverde wind farm (49.5 MW) and the photovoltaic plants La Serna (49.5 MW), La Pradera (300 MW) and Los Corrales (250 MW), in Castilla y León. These last two projects have received a favorable DIA from the Ministry of Ecological Transition with limitations in relation to the surface.

The photovoltaic Campo de Arañuelo (300 MW) in Extremadura, which will be the largest solar installation that the company builds in Spain, has also received environmental approval. In addition, the group has also obtained the go-ahead in the Canary Islands for the Tabaibal (4.7 MW) and Ajuy (2.35 MW) wind farms, as well as the Zorita I and II (100 MW) and Ocaña ( 50 MW) in Castilla-La Mancha.

All these projects are added to others whose connection rights also expired on January 25 but which are in a more advanced state of development. These are the El Encinar I (50 MW), Naipes (50 MW) and Naipes II (50 MW) photovoltaic plants in Extremadura; Jumilla (34 MW) in Murcia; and Villanueva del Rey (50 MW), in Andalusia. These facilities, already in an initial phase of construction, add an additional capacity of 234 MW.

Naturgy works with the objective of commissioning 3 GW of new renewable power in Spain between 2023 and 2025. Only during 2022, the company began operating wind and solar projects with a combined capacity of 281 MW, which increases its power of origin renewable energy in Spain up to 4.4 GW at the end of last year.

Aligned with its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan, Naturgy approved its current Sustainability Plan, with which the company is promoting its role in the energy transition and decarbonisation, and which includes the objective of reaching an installed capacity from renewable sources close to 60% in 2025. To this end, it plans to invest 14,000 million euros up to that date, of which approximately two-thirds will be dedicated to promoting renewable generation.

Internationally renewable

Internationally, Naturgy has 993 MW of wind and photovoltaic power installed in Australia, Chile, Brazil, and Mexico, and has nearly 2 GW under construction and development in Australia, 1.7 GW in the United States, and 0.2 GW in Chile. To this figure is added a hydroelectric power, also of renewable origin, of 124 MW in Costa Rica and Panama.

In Australia, the company currently operates the Crookwell 2 and Berrybank 1 wind farms, as well as the Queanbeyan battery storage system, and is finalizing the entry into operation of Berrybank 2. Likewise, Naturgy is working on a robust portfolio of renewable projects under construction and development and aims to increase its total installed capacity in the country by about 2 GW by the end of 2025.

In the United States, Naturgy continues with its growth plan and has already begun construction of its first photovoltaic plant in this country, where in the coming years it will develop 3.2 GW of solar and 2 GW of storage.

In the field of offshore wind, Naturgy reached an agreement with the Norwegian Equinor for the analysis and development of offshore projects in Spain and to take advantage of their complementary capacities to develop this technology, which has great potential in the country.

Both companies are already working together on the development of the Floating Offshore Wind Canarias (FOWCA) project, with which they want to opt for the installation of more than 200 MW of floating offshore wind power in the maritime area of eastern Gran Canaria, where it is expected that the first auction of this technology is held.