Nordex wins order for more than 200 MW in Canada

At the end of 2022, the Nordex Group received an order for more than 200 MW in Canada. The Nordex Group will supply 36 N155/5.X wind turbines for a wind farm, which is expected to reach full commercial operation in 2024.

The wind farm is being built in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. In the winter months temperatures can drop to -30 degrees Celsius. Therefore, the turbines will be supplied in the cold weather version, which means they can operate at such low temperatures.

The name of the client and the project are not disclosed.

The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenue of €5.4 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 9,000. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, Spain and the United States. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.