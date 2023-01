Three more wind farms with over 60 megawatts of capacity under construction in Germany.

In order to further accelerate the expansion of wind power and solar farms, RWE is looking for land and personnel.

Construction began in spring last year, and now the Evendorf wind farm is generating green electricity. The three wind turbines, each with a capacity of 3.9 megawatts, are located about

50 kilometres south of Hamburg. Together they produce enough energy to power 7,500 households each year. Evendorf is already the 32nd wind farm that RWE has connected to the grid in Lower Saxony.

In every construction project, the safety of all those involved is RWE’s number one priority. And in Evendorf, the constructors erected the three turbines with a total height of 200 metres quickly and safely. To enable the delivery of the main components such as the steel tower, rotor blade or nacelle, the construction workers temporarily created their own access road to the wind farm. The large crane could also be transported to the construction site via this road – without affecting the traffic in the centre of the village. The bypass has already been completely removed.

More land, larger team

In its home market of Germany, RWE is currently building three more wind farms with a capacity of more than 60 megawatts. The company is investing around 60 million euros on this.

In order to keep up the pace in the expansion of renewable energies, the company is looking for sites throughout Germany and is strengthening its team. Interested parties can find an overview of vacancies and offer possible sites for new wind or solar parks at www.rwe.com/jobs-mit-rueckenwind (in German).

“Heating, cooking, charging electric cars – people around Evendorf can now do all this with green electricity. The new wind turbines are important for the energy transition and good for the climate. They supply a total of 7,500 households – climate-neutral and without CO2. We at RWE are working throughout Germany to expand wind and solar power – and to achieve our goal: to implement every renewable energy project possible. To make this happen, we are not only looking for land, but also for new colleagues who will drive the energy transition forward with us.“

Katja Wünschel, CEO Onshore Wind and Solar Europe & Australia, RWE Renewables