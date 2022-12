Vestas wins 216 MW order for Arizona wind farm

Vestas has received an order for 216 MW of wind turbines from The AES Corporation for Phase 2 of the Chevelon Butte wind farm in Arizona, USA. The order consists of 48 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines. This project is the second and final phase of the Chevelon Butte Community Wind Farm. Chevelon Butte I is expected to be fully operational in the second quarter of 2023.

The order includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimized asset performance.

“Located on one of the oldest operating cattle ranches in Arizona, the Chevelon Butte Wind Farm is a great example of how the renewable energy and ranching industries can co-exist and collaborate to ensure long-term economic stability. We are delighted to meet AES’s turbine needs for this project and expand Vestas’ industry-leading 4 MW technology footprint in the US,” said Laura Beane, President, Vestas North America.

Delivery of the wind turbines begins in the third quarter of 2023 and commissioning is scheduled for early 2024.