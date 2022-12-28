Capital Energy promotes wind power in Andalusia

The agreements are linked to the development of the line on which two of the company’s Sevillian wind farms will be evacuated, Pinarejo I and II

This initiative combines the company’s contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model, through the start-up of renewable energy facilities, with its desire to promote growth in the regions, relying on local talent and promoting its social, industrial and business fabric

Pinarejo I and II -which add up to 60 megawatts (MW) of capacity- will produce enough clean electricity to cover the annual consumption of some 55,000 Andalusian homes, while avoiding the emission into the atmosphere of about 54,000 tons of CO2

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company born two decades ago and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, has reaffirmed its commitment to the socioeconomic development of Andalusia, a key community for the consolidation of its clean energy project.

Thus, the company has signed two new collaboration agreements in the region with the municipalities of El Saucejo and Los Corrales linked to its Territories Project, which combines its contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model with its desire to promote the growth of the different territories, relying on local talent and strengthening the social, industrial and business fabric of each area.

By virtue of these agreements, Capital Energy undertakes to promote, from the construction of the 220 kilovolt (kV) high voltage line that will link the Pinarejo and Álamo substations and will serve to evacuate the clean energy generated by the Seville wind farms from the company Pinarejo I and II, different actions agreed between the parties and that will be adjusted to the needs of the aforementioned localities. Said infrastructure will also cross the municipalities of Campillos, in the province of Málaga, and Osuna and La Puebla de Cazalla -with whose council the renewable group already signed a similar agreement last October-, in Seville.

In both cases, the initiatives will be framed within specific lines of action, among which are the improvement of infrastructures and services, connectivity and digitization, protection of artistic and cultural heritage, education, health and social and labor integration of disadvantaged groups. In fact, some beneficial proposals for the inhabitants of these municipalities are already being considered, such as the improvement of the sports and cultural offer, in the case of El Saucejo, or the promotion of the Cesta Bebé initiative, focused on stimulating the birth rate. , in Los Corrales. The two town councils also plan to reinforce the energy efficiency of the municipal electrical network.

The collaboration between the councils and Capital Energy will also continue in the operation and maintenance phase of the aforementioned infrastructure, since they will continue to carry out actions that meet the aforementioned requirements. Through this agreement, all parties reaffirm their interest in contributing to the sustainable development of these Sevillian towns, through actions that guarantee an effective improvement of the environment and the quality of life of the residents.

It should be remembered that the Junta de Andalucía granted, last July, the three pending administrative authorizations – Unified Environmental (AAU), Preliminary (AAP) and Construction (AAC) – to the line that will feed the electricity generated into the network for these wind farms, which already had these official permits. After passing this important administrative milestone, both these projects and their evacuation infrastructure face the final stretch of their respective procedures, since they only have to obtain the respective works and installation permits.

Pinarejo I will have a capacity of 36 megawatts (MW), distributed among seven wind turbines, and will be able to produce around 85,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of clean electricity per year, the equivalent of the consumption of more than 32,000 Andalusian homes. It will also avoid the annual emission of almost 32,000 tons of CO2.

The construction of this wind farm will imply the creation of almost 110 direct jobs during peak periods, as well as an investment of 40 million euros. The operation and maintenance of Pinarejo I will give permanent employment to five professionals in the area and will favor the creation of approximately four indirect jobs.

This renewable installation will generate, annually and throughout its useful life, a fiscal impact of about 100,000 euros to local coffers, which will also receive punctual payment of the ICIO and other fees, for an amount of around 700,000 euros.