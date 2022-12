Vestas wins an order for 93 MW of wind power in Sweden

Vestas has received a 93 MW order from long-term customer SR Energy AB to power the Älgkullen wind farm in Sweden. The order includes a total of 15 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines at a hub height of 119 m.

The order includes the supply, installation and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 35-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimized performance of the asset.

“We are proud that SR Energy AB, with whom we share a long association, is once again entrusted with the delivery of turbines. The long-term service agreement also reflects the long-term commitment of both parties,” says Juan Furones, Vice President of Sales for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas. “This order also underlines the versatility and strong performance of the technology of the EnVentus platform. , the next generation of Vestas in the evolution of wind turbines, and demonstrates its applicability in the Swedish market.”

“We are really looking forward to starting the construction of the Älgkullen wind farm. With its 93 MW, it will be a much-needed contribution of renewable energy in southern Sweden. The partnership with Vestas ensures high ambitions regarding the long-term efficiency of the project”, says Peter Zachrisson, CEO of SR Energy AB.

Turbine delivery begins in Q2 2024 and commissioning is scheduled for Q4 2024.

The wind farm is located in the municipality of Smedjebackens.