Vestas will supply 64 wind turbines and 288 MW of wind energy to Engie in Brazil

Vestas and Engie Brasil Energia SA expand their partnership with the 288 MW order of 64 units of V150-4.5 MW wind turbines for the Serra de Assuruá wind farm, located in the municipality of Gentio do Ouro, in the state of Bahia, Brazil .

As announced on September 30 of this year, both companies signed an agreement to execute the largest wind project in Latin America which, once fully installed, will have a total nominal capacity of 846 MW.

Vestas will also deliver a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimize energy production while providing long-term business certainty.

“It is a pleasure to work in partnership with ENGIE Brasil Energia and reinforce the joint commitment to facilitate and accelerate the energy transition in Brazil. At Vestas we will continue working to contribute to the development of the Brazilian energy matrix based on wind energy and hand in hand with our partners to continue developing large-scale projects such as the Serra de Assuruá”, affirms Eduardo Ricotta, president of Vestas Latin America.

It is estimated that the delivery and commercial operation of Serra do Assuruá will begin gradually from the second half of 2024.