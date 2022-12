ACP Statement on the Failure of the Senate to Pass the Building American Energy Security Act of 2022

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement from JC Sandberg, ACP Interim CEO and Chief Advocacy Officer on the Senate’s failure to pass the Building American Energy Security Act of 2022:

“It’s disappointing that the Senate wasn’t able to make progress on urgently needed permitting reform today. Permitting reform is essential for strengthening our energy security while delivering the clean, abundant, and affordable power that Americans are demanding. This issue is simply too important to ignore, and we are committed to working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to get permitting reform done early next year.”