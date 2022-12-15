Capital Energy purchases the wind turbines for its first wind farm in Castilla-La Mancha from Siemens Gamesa

With 51 MW of access capacity, this renewable energy facility will be located in Montealegre del Castillo (Albacete).

The 10 wind turbines of this first Capital Energy wind farm in Castilla-La Mancha, model SG 5.0 – 145 with a 5.2 MW unit capacity, will be capable of supplying clean energy to almost 56,000 homes and will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of about 55,000 tons of CO2 per year

The construction of La Herrada, which will involve an investment of around 53 million euros, will foster the creation of more than 170 direct jobs during the peak periods of the works and will provide stable employment in the operation and maintenance phase. , to seven professionals in the area

La Herrada will have a contribution to GDP throughout its useful life equivalent to almost 1.4 million euros per year and an annual tax contribution to local coffers equivalent to more than 150,000 euros

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company born two decades ago and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, continues to take steps to strengthen the development of its project clean energy in Castilla-La Mancha with the acquisition of the wind turbines for its first wind farm in the region: La Herrada.

The company has just closed the purchase and sale contract with Siemens Gamesa for the 10 machines that will equip this renewable energy facility, model SG 5.0 – 145 with 5.2 megawatts (MW) of unit power. These aeros, which will be delivered within a year, have a diameter of 145 meters and a hub height of 91 meters.

It is worth noting the driving effect on the Spanish industry of this new contract signed between Capital Energy and Siemens Gamesa, given that a large part of the wind turbines will be built in various factories that this supplier has in our country: the 10 nacelles will be assembled at the Ágreda (Soria) plant, the gearboxes will be produced at the facilities in Asteasu (Guipúzcoa), Lerma (Burgos) and the city of Burgos, and the electrical components at the factories in Reinosa (Cantabria), San Fernando de Henares ( Madrid) and Benisanó (Valencia).

In parallel, Capital Energy and Siemens Gamesa have signed a complete after-sales service agreement for the monitoring and preventive and corrective maintenance of these machines for a period of 20 years, extendable for another five years.

In line with the signing, Juan José Sánchez, CEO of Capital Energy, has indicated that “it is a satisfaction for us to be able to seal such an important contract with one of the most important suppliers of wind turbines in the world. This new agreement with Siemens Gamesa, which I am sure preludes many others to come, represents a new milestone in fulfilling our business plan, with which we continue to promote an ecological and fair energy transition.”

“This second contract with Capital Energy reinforces the special relationship we have with one of the most active and fastest growing players in the wind sector in Spain. We are delighted to work with them to contribute to the energy transition in Spain, a market with very ambitious decarbonisation objectives in which we are leaders, with a market share of more than 50%”, said Paulo Soares, CEO of Siemens Gamesa. for Southern Europe and Latin America.

This Capital Energy renewable energy plant in Castilla-La Mancha will have an access power of 51 MW and its construction, which is scheduled to start in February 2023, will involve an investment of around 53 million euros.

Located in the Albacete town of Montealegre del Castillo, this wind farm will be capable of generating 149,000 megawatt hours (MWh) per year, enough to meet the consumption of around 56,000 Castilian-Lamanca homes with clean electricity. It will also prevent the emission of some 55,000 tons of CO2 annually.

The construction of this renewable facility of Capital Energy will promote the creation of more than 170 direct jobs during the peak periods of the works. In the operation and maintenance phase, it is expected to provide stable, quality employment to seven professionals in the area and also contribute to the generation of six indirect jobs.

On the other hand, La Herrada will have a contribution to GDP throughout its useful life equivalent to almost 1.4 million euros per year and an annual tax contribution to local coffers equivalent to more than 150,000 euros. To this recurring amount will be added the punctual payment of the ICIO and other fees, which could exceed one million euros.

A solid commitment to Castilla-La Mancha

Castilla-La Mancha is an important region in the development of Capital Energy’s ambitious clean energy project.