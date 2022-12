Vestas wins an order for 59 MW of wind power in Sweden

Vestas has received a 59 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project in southern Sweden. The order includes a total of 13 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines with a hub height of 105 m.

The order includes the supply, installation and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 35-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimized performance of the asset.

“This order reinforces the message that new generation of green power can be built in the areas of Sweden where it is most needed,” says Juan Furones, Vice President of Sales for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas.

The delivery and installation of the wind turbines is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024 and commissioning is scheduled for the third quarter of 2024.

External Communications Specialist, Vestas Northern &

Vestas is the global partner of the energy industry in sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install and service onshore and offshore wind turbines around the world, and with more than 160 GW of wind turbines in 88 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and an unprecedented 140+ GW of wind turbines in service, we use data to interpret, forecast and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 28,000 employees are providing the world with sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.