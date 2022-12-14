The WindEurope Annual Event will be back in Bilbao in 2024

WindEurope today announced that the WindEurope Annual Event 2024 will take place in Bilbao on 19-21 March 2024. It’s the third time Bilbao is hosting a WindEurope Annual Event after 2019 and 2022. Wind energy is an important element of Spain’s economy, providing 24% of total electricity consumption and growing. Spain is now also about to embark on the development of offshore wind.

WindEurope is pleased to announce that its Annual Event in 2024 will take place in Bilbao on 19-21 March 2024. The 2024 event will build on the success of this year’s edition which attracted 9,800 visitors from 78 countries and generated more than €19m for the local economy.

With more than 28 GW of wind farms Spain is the second-biggest market for wind energy in Europe. Wind covers 24% of Spain’s electricity demand and contributes more than €5.5bn to its economy. It provides more than 32,000 jobs. And it’s helping consumers manage their energy bills – according to new numbers wind saves the average consumer almost 10,000€ a year.

Juan Virgilio Márquez, CEO of the Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE) says hosting another edition of the European onshore and offshore wind event in Bilbao is a sign of Spain’s leading role in terms of wind energy generation, exports and technology: “A clear commitment to increase wind energy in Spain is essential to achieve the European renewables targets. In the current geopolitical situation, Europe must adopt industrial and energy policies that ensure the competitiveness of the European wind industry as an industry of strategic interest. The Spanish wind energy sector is known for a strong and complete value chain within our country. Wind energy in Spain is internationally recognized as a success story. We are very proud to welcome the WindEurope Annual Event back to Bilbao and we will do our utmost to repeat and even exceed the success of previous editions.”

So far all of Spain’s wind farms are onshore. But the Government is set to launch Spain’s first auctions for offshore wind in 2023. Spain aims to install up to 3 GW by 2030 and become a technology leader for floating offshore wind. Bilbao and the Basque Country will play a central role in this process. Already today the region hosts various companies along the supply chain of wind energy. And the port of Bilbao serves as a strategic logistics hub for wind energy. Spain’s offshore wind objectives will only strengthen the economic impact of wind energy in the Basque Country.

Arantxa Tapia Otaegi, Basque Minister of Economic Development, Sustainability and Environment, says: “We are immersed in the midst of the energy transition and the European geopolitical tension requires a clear acceleration of it. The Basque Country has some technological and industrial capacities that must be taken advantage of to make the qualitative leap that we need in the generation of renewable energy, including wind energy. This potential is recognized internationally and that is why in 2024 we will once again be the “European capital of wind energy” with a new edition of the WindEurope Annual Event. The Basque Energy Agency and the energy cluster will be two agents involved in this event and their commitment must be reflected in new opportunities for Basque companies, in job creation and, of course, in ensuring that generation and consumption of clean energy are a reality in Euskadi.”

The event will combine an exhibition and a conference. On the exhibition floor 400 companies will showcase the latest trends in manufacturing, technology, logistics and other services. The wide-ranging conference programme will bring together 300 speakers to discuss all aspects of onshore and offshore wind, electrification, industrial policy, floating wind, renewable hydrogen, and many other topics. Stand sales for the WindEurope Annual Event 2024 in Bilbao will start in March 2023.

