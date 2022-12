Acciona, one of the most sustainable companies

ACCIONA and ACCIONA ENERGÍA obtained the highest grade (A) in the exhaustive sustainability performance review carried out by the global non-profit organization CDP, which evaluated more than 18,600 companies from all over the world this year, of which only 283 achieved the highest mark.

ACCIONA thus repeated its presence in this select group of companies leading the fight against climate change, while ACCIONA Energía achieved the highest grade the first time it underwent CDP’s assessment, following its IPO in July 2021.

CDP takes into account the quality of public information, best practices, awareness and management of environmental risks, and the setting and achievement of specific and relevant goals, aspects in which both ACCIONA and ACCIONA Energía stood out during the year.

Among these milestones, it is worth highlighting that 93% of ACCIONA’s investments and 100% of ACCIONA Energía’s investments were aligned with the EU taxonomy for sustainable activities in 2021.

In addition, ACCIONA Energía’s renewable energy production, with 11,245MW of installed capacity, prevented 13.4 million tonnes of CO2 emissions from being released into the atmosphere in 2021, equivalent to the emissions of a country the size of Slovenia in one year.

Both companies, guided by their respective Sustainability Master Plans, are also committed to environmental regeneration and making a positive impact on both ecosystems and society through their activities.

CDP is a non-profit organization that aims to encourage institutions, companies and citizens to promote a low-carbon and environmentally friendly economy. Through its reports, CDP proposes the channeling of investment and consumption towards solutions to global warming and the deterioration of natural resources.

The release of CDP’s results follows the announcement that ACCIONA will be part of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSWI) as of December 19th. To achieve this, the company has passed the exhaustive sustainability test carried out by S&P, which involves a hundred points of analysis linked to sustainability, ranging from economic and governance aspects to social and environmental indicators. The data collected through this assessment is supplemented with other public information about the company.

In light of this year’s review, S&P “invited” 13,800 companies to complete this form, according to the agency, and just over 3,500 of these were deemed eligible for inclusion in one of the agency’s indexes.

ACCIONA is a global company and a leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transportation and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €8.1 billion in 2021 and has a business presence in more than 60 countries.