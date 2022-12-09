The first Endesa wind plants in Cuenca begin to produce wind energy

Endesa, through its renewable subsidiary Enel Green Power Spain, has connected two of its three wind plants located in Campillo de Altobuey, Enguídanos, Puebla del Salvador, Minglanilla, Castillejo de Iniesta and Iniesta to the grid. These are the Campillo II and III plants that have already poured their first kilowatt into the grid, while the Campillo I wind farm will come into service before the end of the year.

Endesa, through its renewable subsidiary Enel Green Power Spain, has connected its first wind power plants in Cuenca to the grid. These are Campillo II and III, which have already begun to produce their first kilowatt of clean energy, while the third facility in the area, Campillo I, will come into service before the end of the year.

Campillo II and Campillo III, with 87.5 MW each, have been quite a challenge since they are Endesa’s tallest wind farms in Spain, with a height of 120 meters, which allow the installed power to be optimized by reducing the impact of these facilities on the zone. In addition, Endesa’s renewable subsidiary, Enel Green Power España, has adopted environmental measures to protect local fauna and flora, in order to integrate technology and the environment.

For Luca Capuozzo, director of engineering and construction of Endesa’s renewable subsidiary, Enel Green Power Spain, “the Campillo II and III projects have been a challenge not only because of their size, but also because here we have adopted the best international practices during the construction phase that have served as an example at the national level. In addition – he has qualified – thanks to a team of exceptional own people and contractors, it has been possible to speed up the construction, advancing the commissioning of the project, thus reinforcing the mix of renewable generation in our country “.

In the construction of Campillo II and III Endesa has invested 174 million euros and once operational they will produce 452 gigawatt hours per year (GWh), that is, the energy consumption of a city like Cuenca for a year and a half. These facilities have been built in record time thanks to the nearly 300 people who have been working on their construction since it began in February. Endesa’s objective was precisely that the workforce was local and this objective has been achieved thanks to the training courses that are being carried out promoted by Endesa’s renewable subsidiary, Enel Green Power España in coordination with the town halls of the zone.

In total, to date, 23 people from the environment of renewable installations have been trained, encouraging the participation of the unemployed and women. 31% of the workforce for these constructions has been from the province of Cuenca. In addition, priority has been given to hiring local companies, 10 in total, which are generating employment indirectly thanks to Endesa’s activity in Cuenca.

During the construction of these plants, the concept of a Sustainable Construction Site has been applied, that is, all waste has been recycled, and 2 defibrillators, a 10 KW photovoltaic kit, and low-consumption lighting were installed in the two work camps. , electric vehicle charger and water tank for collecting rainfall in the area. All these elements will now be donated to local communities, thus applying the circular economy principle from the start of construction of the projects.

In addition, the Campillo wind farms have been pioneers when it comes to carrying out the project, since an “Alliance” has been signed with the companies in charge of executing the works. Said Alliance promotes communication and collaboration between the different contractors and EGPE, seeking to take advantage of synergies and share ideas and experiences. Thanks to this collaboration, we try to improve both the safety and health of the work as well as reduce risks, extra costs and even improve project execution times.

Campillo I, II and III will produce approximately 660 GWh per year when they are operational at the end of this year, that is, more than double the annual consumption of a city like Cuenca. To carry out the development of this project, which also has 3 electrical substations and 2 high-voltage lines, there has been a continuous dialogue with the main local representatives and the competent Administration, in order to agree on the development of the works and their layout, generating the least environmental impact and the greatest social impact.

Endesa currently manages, through the EGPE, 8,389 MW of installed renewable capacity in Spain, which includes: 4,672 MW of conventional hydropower; 2,546 MW of wind power, 1,097 MW of solar power, 75 MW of mini-hydro power.

Endesa is the leading electricity company in Spain and the second in Portugal. It is also the second largest gas operator in the Spanish market. It develops an integrated generation, distribution and commercialization business, and also offers, through Endesa X, value-added services aimed at the electrification of energy uses in homes, companies, industries and Public Administrations. In addition, the new business line, Endesa X Way, dedicated entirely to electric mobility, has been created.