American Clean Power Association Names Jason Grumet as New CEO

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) today announced that it has named Jason Grumet as the organization’s Chief Executive Officer following unanimous approval by the Association’s Board of Directors.

“ACP has quickly established itself as the voice of the clean energy industry and a highly effective advocate for policies that are unlocking America’s clean energy potential,” said Craig Cornelius, CEO of Clearway Energy Group and Chair of the ACP Board of Directors. “With that strong foundation now set, we could think of no one who we would be more excited to have as our leader as we go forward into the next phase of our industry’s life. Jason’s bold vision, track record of leadership, depth of experience in energy policy, and his strong bipartisan relationships together make him the perfect person to lead us forward at this critical moment. As clean energy creates good jobs and economic opportunity in red and blue America alike, it must continue to be a bipartisan issue. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Jason at the helm during this inflection point for our organization.”

ACP has been instrumental in securing a series of major advocacy victories for its members, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the historic passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which has brought predictability and certainty to the clean energy industry for the next decade. In just two years since its inception, ACP’s membership has grown to over 750 companies and the organization more than doubled revenue in just its first 18 months. In the last year alone, the ACP team has grown to nearly 70 employees around the country.

“I couldn’t be more excited for Jason to take the reins of ACP at this pivotal time in its journey. Jason’s depth of experience in energy policy, his bold leadership and strong relationships across the political spectrum make him the perfect candidate to lead and grow our organization,” said Leo Moreno, the President of AES Clean Energy and incoming Chair of the Board.

“There has never been a more dynamic moment for U.S. and global energy policy. The imperative to simultaneously grow and decarbonize our economy while strengthening national security is the defining challenge of the next 30 years,” said newly appointed CEO Jason Grumet. “My life’s work has been about two things: Developing real climate solutions and building durable bipartisan policy. The opportunity ACP has presented to join these two commitments is exciting and compelling. ACP’s broad membership, talented staff, compelling mission and growing resources make it the place to be for anyone seeking to shape the clean energy transition. I am honored to join the ACP team.”

Grumet will assume his role on January 23, 2023.

Grumet founded the Bipartisan Policy Center in 2007 to advocate for viable policy solutions to major policy challenges. In 2001, Grumet founded and directed the National Commission on Energy Policy, which advocates for energy policies. He previously led the Northeast States for Coordinated Air Use Management.

Grumet received a Bachelor of Arts from Brown University and J.D. from Harvard University. He lives in Bethesda, Maryland, with his wife and three children.

ACP SEARCH COMMITTEE MEMBERS STATEMENTS

ON THE APPOINTMENT OF JASON GRUMET

ACP Treasurer Susan D. Nickey, EVP and Chief Client Officer, Hannon Armstrong

“ACP has made significant strides in securing predictability for the clean energy industry for the next decade and I’m confident Jason will take the reins and continue to build on the organization’s successes, providing steady leadership to the team of talented professionals and growing our stature and resources to support the industry.”

Rebecca Kujawa, Chief Executive Officer, NextEra Energy Resources

“Jason’s depth of experience in building bi-partisan consensus and finding creative solutions to complex challenges is exactly what we need right now as ACP expands its role as the leading voice of the clean energy industry.”

Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO EDP Renewables North America, LLC

“As a founder of BPC, Jason grew the organization from its early days to a powerhouse in Washington. We’re excited for him to bring that determination and leadership style to ACP at a time when ACP’s membership is growing exponentially. Jason is the perfect person to lead ACP as we embark on our next chapter.”

Tom Fanning, Chairman, President and CEO of Southern Company

“I have had the pleasure of working with Jason on variety of initiatives at the Bipartisan Policy Center. I am impressed by his policy expertise, curiosity, and ability to drive creative solutions to consensus. Over the last 15 years, Jason has freely offered his opinions and advice as Southern Company decarbonizes our generation fleet. We look forward to continuing to work with Jason under the banner of the ACP.”