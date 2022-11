Ireland generated 47% of October’s electricity from wind power

Wind power provided nearly half of Ireland’s energy in October, setting a new record, according to officials.

Also, the volume of wind power in Ireland in October caused the wholesale electricity price to fall to its lowest level since August 2021.

Officials reported that 47 percent of Ireland’s electricity was generated by wind power in October, becoming Ireland’s chief source of power for the month.

In a report issued by Wind Energy Ireland, wind power supplied 33 percent of Ireland’s electricity demand throughout 2022, as of the end of October.

Further, wind power helped drive down the wholesale electricity price for October, falling to 136.27 euros per megawatt hour, from 283.25 euros in September.

It was also reported by Wind Energy Ireland that on those days with the most wind power, the average price fell to 67.68 euros.

“Our members provided a third of the country’s electricity in the first 10 months of the year. That is Irish generators producing power without burning imported fossil fuels, which means we can cut our carbon emissions at the same time as we cut our fuel imports,” said Noel Cunniffe, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland, as reported by the Irish Examiner.

Robert Besser, bignewsnetwork.com