Industry offers robust recommendations in six areas to ensure the clean energy incentives in the IRA make clean energy investments a reality; clear and workable guidance from Treasury essential to provide sufficient market certainty for developers.

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement today from JC Sandberg, Interim CEO and Chief Advocacy Officer, after submitting comments in response to the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) request for comments on key areas – Energy Communities, Prevailing Wages and Apprenticeships, Domestic Content, Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credit, Transferability/Direct Pay, and Generation Incentives Related to 45, 45Y, 45V, 48, and 48E – related to implementation of the clean energy tax provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA).

“The IRA represents a monumental investment in the nation’s energy transition—an investment that promises to deliver enough clean energy to power every home in America by 2030, while supporting jobs, domestic manufacturing, economic growth, and U.S. global competitiveness. Clear, workable, and flexible Treasury guidance is the key to incentivizing taxpayers and the clean energy industry to develop projects in a timely way – and at levels that will ensure the IRA lives up to its promise. ACP appreciates the broad public engagement that Treasury is engaging in with taxpayers and stakeholders to inform this guidance.

“In response to Treasury’s request for comments on key provisions, we are offering robust recommendations on how to accelerate clean energy deployment, while invigorating the U.S. clean energy workforce and supply chain. To ensure the incentives in the IRA make these clean energy investments a reality, ACP’s comments focus on areas where guidance from Treasury will be essential to provide sufficient market certainty for developers.

“We look forward to continued engagement with Treasury and stakeholders on this once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a more sustainable and prosperous nation.”