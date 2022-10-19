Capital Energy develops wind power projects in La Puebla de Cazalla

Capital Energy signs a new agreement with the City Council of La Puebla de Cazalla linked to its Territories Project in Andalusia.

The agreement, by which both parties will promote actions that improve the quality of life of the residents, is linked to the development of the Pinarejo I and I wind farms

This initiative combines the company’s contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model, through the commissioning of renewable energy facilities, with its desire to promote the growth of the regions, relying on local talent and promoting its social, industrial and business fabric

The construction of Pinarejo I and II -which add up to 60 megawatts (MW) of capacity- will start during the first quarter of 2023, will foster the creation of around 190 jobs in the peak periods of the works and will mobilize a combined investment of more than 60 million euros

Seville, October 19, 2022.- Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company founded two decades ago and whose vocation is to become the first vertically integrated 100% renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, has once again confirmed its commitment to socioeconomic development Andalusia, an essential community for the consolidation of its clean energy project.

Thus, the company has signed a new collaboration agreement with the City Council of La Puebla de Cazalla in the region, the second in the province of Seville and the third in Andalusia, linked to its Territories Project, which combines its contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model with its desire to promote the growth of the different territories, relying on local talent and strengthening the social, industrial and business fabric of each area.

By virtue of this agreement, Capital Energy undertakes to promote, from the construction of the Pinarejo I and II wind farms, which is expected to start in the first quarter of 2023, different actions agreed upon by both parties and which will be adjusted to the needs of this municipality. The aforementioned initiatives will be framed within specific lines of action, among which are the improvement of infrastructures and services, connectivity and digitization, protection of artistic and cultural heritage, education, health and social and labor integration of disadvantaged groups.

In fact, some beneficial proposals for the inhabitants of La Puebla de Cazalla and linked to the social, cultural, youth, educational, sports and environmental fields are already being considered.

The collaboration between the council and the renewable energy group will also continue in the operation and maintenance phase of the aforementioned renewable facilities, since they will continue to carry out actions that meet the aforementioned requirements. Through this agreement, all parties reaffirm their interest in contributing to the sustainable development of the Sevillian town, through actions that guarantee an effective improvement of the environment and the quality of life of the residents.

It should be remembered that the Junta de Andalucía granted, last July, the three pending administrative authorizations – Unified Environmental (AAU), Prior (AAP) and Construction (AAC) – for the high-voltage line that will feed the electricity generated by these wind farms, which already had these official permits. After passing this important administrative milestone, both these projects and their evacuation infrastructure face the final stage of their respective procedures, since they only need to obtain the respective building and installation licenses.

Pinarejo I will have a capacity of 36 megawatts (MW), distributed among seven wind turbines, and will be able to produce around 85,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of clean electricity per year, the equivalent of the consumption of more than 32,000 Andalusian homes. It will also prevent the annual emission of almost 32,000 tons of CO2.

The construction of this wind farm will involve the creation of almost 110 direct jobs during peak periods, as well as an investment of 40 million euros. The operation and maintenance of Pinarejo I will provide permanent employment to five professionals in the area and will favor the creation of approximately four indirect jobs.

This renewable installation will generate, annually and throughout its useful life, a fiscal impact of around 100,000 euros to the local coffers, which will also receive the punctual payment of the ICIO and other fees, for an amount of around 700,000 euros. Finally, it will contribute approximately 800,000 euros a year to GDP.

For its part, Pinarejo II will have four wind turbines and an installed capacity of 24 MW. It will be able to generate nearly 60,000 MWh each year, enough to satisfy the consumption of almost 23,000 homes, also avoiding the emission of more than 22,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Its construction will mean the creation of almost 80 direct jobs during the peak periods of the works and will mobilize an approximate investment of 23 million euros. In the operation and maintenance phase, it is expected to provide stable and quality employment to three professionals in the area and contribute to generating two indirect jobs.

On the other hand, Pinarejo II will have a contribution to GDP throughout its useful life equivalent to 550,000 euros per year and an annual tax contribution to local coffers of about 66,000 euros. To this recurring amount will be added the timely payment of the ICIO and other fees, which would amount to around 400,000 euros.

The Territories Project, a differential value

Through the Territories Project, Capital Energy wants to articulate its commitment to sustainable development, become one more neighbor of the regions in which it is present and contribute to their social and economic growth.

To achieve this, the company undertakes to allocate specific economic items, during the construction and operation phases of its renewable facilities, to the materialization of actions agreed upon with the different local interest groups. As a result of this differential approach, the group will consider the particularities and needs of each one of the regions in the selection of these initiatives.

With these actions, Capital Energy confirms that it wants to accompany the development of its renewable energy projects in Spain and Portugal with the launch of social and environmental action programs, adapted to local needs, to maximize its contribution to the socioeconomic progress of all territories. in which it operates.

In line with its commitment to the ecological and fair energy transition, Capital Energy currently has a portfolio of wind and solar projects in the Iberian Peninsula that exceeds 30 gigawatts (GW) of power, of which more than 8.5 GW already have network access permissions granted.

Capital Energy has completed its strategic objective of being present throughout the entire renewable generation value chain: from development, where the company has a consolidated position thanks to its 20-year history, to construction, production, storage , operation and supply. The company has 15 offices in Spain and Portugal where nearly 360 employees work.