ACP Applauds Biden Announcement to Diversify and Stabilize the U.S. Battery Supply Chain

Today, the Biden Administration announced that the Department of Energy is awarding $2.8 billion in grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 20 manufacturing and processing companies for projects across 12 states, along with the American Battery Materials Initiative, a new effort to mobilize the entire government in securing a reliable and sustainable supply of critical minerals used for power, electricity, and electric vehicles (EVs). The American Clean Power Association released the following statement from JC Sandberg, Interim CEO and Chief Advocacy Officer in support of the announcement:

“The clean power industry applauds today’s announcement from the Biden administration on grants for domestic manufacturing and minerals processing companies in the battery sector. Creating a more diverse and stable battery supply chain for energy storage will help U.S. companies deploy the 100 gigawatts (GW) of new storage we need by 2030, continuing to grow America’s clean energy economy and the good-paying jobs that come with it. Energy storage is critical to a reliable, clean electric grid, and today’s announcement is a powerful signal that the U.S. intends to compete and be a global leader in this critical sector.”