Construction of a new 37.4 megawatt wind farm in France in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, confirms its growth ambitions in wind energy in France with the construction of the Rives Charentaises wind farm.

When commissioned in the first half of 2024, the production of the Rives Charentaises plant will cover the electricity consumption of more than 32,800 inhabitants, thus contributing to energy autonomy, in addition to the fight against global warming.

Located in six municipalities between Vienne (Lizant, Genouillé and Surin) and Charente (Taizé-Aizie, Nanteuil-en-Vallée and Le Bouchage) in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, the Rives Charentaises wind farm will consist of 17 wind turbines with a unit power of 2.2 megawatts, for a total installed capacity of 37.4 megawatts.

“The stakes of geostrategic energy independence have never been higher and the continued acceleration of renewable energy deployment is necessary. Voltalia is proud to support this development through this new wind power project. After several wind farm construction projects in the Grand-East region (Sud Vannier, Sarry and Molinons) in recent months, Voltalia is once again demonstrating its ability to complete ambitious projects that respond concretely to the multiple challenges we face: providing local green energy solutions and controlling our CO 2 emissions,” said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

