Baywa projects the first floating offshore wind farm in Portugal without aid

BayWare is in the decisive phase of the official authorization process for the first commercial-scale floating offshore wind energy project in Portugal, without aid.

The company has officially requested the exclusive rights to use the seabed to develop a floating wind farm that will have 30 wind turbines and a total power of 600 MW.

The offshore wind farm is located off the coast of Viana do Castelo in the north of Portugal, where the Atlántico wind farm is located, a project promoted by the OW consortium, an association of EDPR with the French gas company Engie and Repsol.

The project is compatible with the recently announced offshore wind tenders that will take place soon. In addition, it can serve as a model for future tenders.

BayWa re wants to support the creation of a global supply chain for floating offshore wind power in Portugal, using existing local infrastructure in a way that serves other tender projects in the country. On the other hand, the project will be carried out without any type of public subsidy, through a power purchase agreement (PPA).

The project is also a great support for Portugal, helping the country reach its climate goals and achieve zero emissions in the coming decades. Specifically, the Portuguese country intends to increase the share of renewable energies in the energy mix to 80% in 2026.

BayWa re’s Technical Director of Offshore Wind Energy said that “our project will be a real milestone for the Portuguese offshore industry. We work hard with our industry partners and all stakeholders throughout the development process.”