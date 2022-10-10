Photovoltaic, concentrated solar power and wind energy in several European markets

Solar energy production increases in several European markets in the first week of October.

In the first week of October, solar energy production increased in several European markets compared to the previous week, which is remarkable at a time when seasonal declines are usually registered. In the case of wind energy production there were declines in almost all of the analysed European markets. However, in the German market, wind energy production increased by 12% and the highest hourly production since April was registered on October 5 at 36 877.25 MWh.

Solar photovoltaic and thermoelectric production and wind energy production

During the first week of October, solar energy production increased by 46% in Germany, 26% in France and 12% in Italy over the week of September 26. In contrast, on the Iberian Peninsula it fell, with 14% and 20% decreases in the Portuguese and Spanish markets, respectively.

For the second week of October, AleaSoft Energy Forecasting’s solar energy production forecasts indicate a production decline in Germany, Spain and Italy.

Source: Created by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting using data from ENTSO-E, RTE, REN, REE and TERNA.

During the week of October 3, wind energy production decreased in almost all European markets analysed at AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The German market was the exception, where there was an increase of 12%. On the other hand, the Italian market registered the largest drop, 72%, followed by the Portuguese market with a drop of 70%. In the Spanish and French markets, the declines were 46% and 53%, respectively.

In the case of the Spanish market, a wind energy production of 40.37 GWh was registered on October 4, which was the lowest since April 25. In the Italian market, the wind energy production was 11.39 GWh on Saturday, October 8, the lowest since September 6. In this market, an hourly production of 160.00 MWh was registered on October 7 between 22:00 and 23:00, the lowest since August 28th. By contrast, on the German market, wind energy production reached a value of 36 877.25 MWh on Wednesday, October 5 between 21:00 and 22:00, the highest since April 8.

For the week of October 10, Aleasoft Energy Forecasting’s wind energy production forecasts indicate a production recovery in Germany, France and Portugal, while the production with this technology could decrease in Spain and Italy.

