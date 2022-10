66 offshore wind energy projects underway in Brazil

All offshore wind farms are in the licensing phase by Ibama and can start operating between four and six years after approval.

IBAMA has updated its map of licensed offshore wind farm projects. The latest data shows 66 developments. The states of Rio Grande do Sul (21 projects), Ceará (19), Rio de Janeiro (9) and Rio Grande do Norte (8) lead the initiatives.

The Caucaia and Asa Branca projects, both in Ceará, have the oldest evaluation processes, from 2016 and 2017, respectively.

The largest undertaking in terms of generation capacity, according to IBAMA data, would be the Ventos do Sul project, by Ventos do Atlântico, with an installation in Rio Grande do Sul, with 6,507 MW. There would be 482 wind turbines at a distance of 21 km from the coast. The second largest wind farm is Alpha, owned by Alpha Wind Morro Branco, in Ceará, with 6,000 MW.

The third largest project is to be installed in Santa Catarina and 5,700 MW of capacity, owned by SPE Bravo Vento. There are several projects of 3,000 MW each on the list of the largest: Jangada (Ceará), Maravilha (Rio de Janeiro) and Águas Claras (Rio Grande do Sul), all from Brazilian Wind Energy.

When does offshore wind generation start?

Information from Ibama also lists the main characteristics of the wind turbines, in case the projects advance in the licensing process. Those with the highest unit power reach 15 MW of generation. The average, however, shows wind turbines of 12 MW and 13.5 MW. Points outside the curve are the Nova Energia projects, by Sowitec, with only one 3.4 MW wind turbine 200 meters from the coast of Bahia, and Asa Branca, by Asa Branca, with a forecast of 50 wind turbines installed 3 km from the coast of Ceará.

Depending on the license, generation could start in 2027, according to the president of the Brazilian Wind Energy Association (ABEEólica), Elbia Silva Gannoum. The estimate was made in an interview with Canal Energia in October 2020. For her, Brazil has the availability to generate energy through offshore wind, but it is necessary to overcome regulatory barriers.

Marcelo Storrer, president of the Brazilian Association of Offshore Wind Mills (Abemar), is more optimistic and pointed out, in an interview with the epbr website, that the new source of generation could enter the Brazilian matrix as early as 2025, if there are incentives to do so. According to him, the initiative to include the benefits of the Incentive Program for

Electric Power Alternatives (Proinfa) would be welcome

Also according to him, offshore wind power generation is different from installation on land. The specialist told the Environmental Sanitation website that onshore wind infrastructure involves smaller equipment and there would not yet be manufacturers of blades and specific towers for it, in addition to deficiencies in the basic port infrastructure to serve the market.

Despite this, Storrer defends the viability of the segment. “If we have incentives, Brazil has enormous potential in the world market. Our shallow water zone is undeniable and the speed of the winds allows projects to be developed,” he said.