“ENERCON is back!”- Management is taking a positive view of the trade fair

ENERCON’s appearance this week at the international trade fair Hamburg WindEnergy exceeded the expectations of the management. “I am thrilled and proud,” ENERCON CEO Dr. Jürgen Zeschky summed up with satisfaction today on the last day of the trade fair. “With our new top model E-175 EP5, which had its premiere in Hamburg, and our E-nacelle, we presented strong, innovative products to customers and interested parties. But the best thing is that a highly motivated ENERCON team presented itself in Hamburg, which looks ahead optimistically and with confidence. Our customers have felt this. In Hamburg, we delivered a convincing message: ENERCON is back! Thank you very much to all who have been involved in this successful trade fair appearance!”

The assessment of the market prospects, which was agreed by exhibitors and trade fair visitors, also generated enthusiasm. “The renewable market promises fantastic prospects,” says Zeschky. “In addition, we are doing something about climate change, onshore wind is the most cost-effective form of energy generation and we are making ourselves independent of fossil energy imports. The industry is ready to make its contribution. The wind energy industry now needs a ‘whatever it takes‘ moment to get into effect quickly. The trade fair in Hamburg was an important step in this direction.”

Since Tuesday, more than 1,400 exhibitors from the wind energy industry have presented their new products and services in the Hamburg trade fair halls. On the opening day, it was already clear that the 35,000 trade visitors expected by the organizers would be exceeded. ENERCON’s stand was also well attended throughout. The exhibits of the new E-175 EP5 and the other EP3 and EP5 types with E-nacelle were always crowded. The presentation program at the trade fair stand was also well attended. A special highlight right at the start of the trade fair was the visit by Federal Minister of Economics and Vice Chancellor, Robert Habeck. Despite urgent appointments in Berlin, the minister did not miss the opportunity to briefly drop by the ENERCON stand and unveil a model of the new E-175 EP5 together with Jürgen Zeschky.