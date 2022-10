Nordex receives orders for 100 MW of wind power in Finland from Exilion Tuuli

Finland’s largest wind power operator, Finnish investor Exilion Tuuli Ky, ordered the Nordex Group at the end of September to supply and install 17 N163/5.X wind turbines for the “Isokangas” and “Palokangas” wind farms. Both orders also include a Premium Service for the turbines that covers a period of 30 years.

The “Isokangas” and “Palokangas” wind farms are being built in the municipality of ii, in the northern part of Finland. The wind turbines will be delivered and installed in the spring of 2024. The turbines supplied will be the cold weather version.

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group: “We are very pleased that Exilion, the largest producer of wind energy in Finland, has chosen us to supply our technology on land. Since the introduction of the N163/5.X turbine used for both projects, to date the Nordex Group has received orders from around the world for 5.5 GW for this type of turbine from the Delta4000 series. In Finland alone with the N163/5.X we are now installing turbines in wind farms with more than 1.35 GW of installed capacity. These new orders show once again how suitable our technology is also for the climatic conditions in the Nordic countries.”

Exilion was founded in 2005 and is a Finnish investment company specializing in real estate and renewable energy. Exilion operates through four limited liability companies, owns and manages capital of €1.3 billion, consisting of 10 properties and 13 wind farms. The income generated goes to pension and education funds in Finland.

The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and generated revenue of €5.4 billion in 2021. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 9,000. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailored to the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.