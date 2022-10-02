Capital Energy signs the first agreement linked to wind energy with the City Council of Peguerinos

The agreement, by which the company and the town council will promote actions that improve the quality of life of the residents, is linked to the development of the Ágata wind farm

This initiative combines the company’s contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model, through the commissioning of renewable energy facilities, with its desire to promote the growth of the regions, relying on local talent and promoting its social, industrial and business fabric

Ágata, declared prior to the signing of this agreement as a good of general public interest and social interest by the aforementioned city council, will mobilize an investment of 132 million euros, will have a capacity of 110 MW and will generate enough clean electricity to cover the consumption of nearly 108,000 homes each year, avoiding the emission of more than 102,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere

Ávila, September 30, 2022.- Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company founded two decades ago and whose vocation is to become the first vertically integrated 100% renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, reaffirms its commitment to the socioeconomic development of Castilla y León, a key community for the implementation of your clean energy project.

Thus, the company has signed a new collaboration agreement in the region with the Peguerinos City Council, the first in the province of Ávila, linked to its Territories Project, which combines its contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model with its desire to promote the growth of the different territories, relying on local talent and strengthening the social, industrial and business fabric of each area.

The signing ceremony, held at the town hall itself, was attended by the mayor of Peguerinos, Asunción Martín; the president of the Ávila Provincial Council, Carlos García; and the regional director of the energy company in Castilla y León, Víctor Fernández.

By virtue of this agreement, Capital Energy undertakes to promote, from the construction of the Ágata wind farm, different actions agreed upon by both parties and that will be adjusted to the needs of this municipality of Ávila. The aforementioned initiatives will be framed within specific lines of action, among which are the improvement of infrastructures and services, connectivity and digitization, protection of artistic and cultural heritage, education, health and social and labor integration of disadvantaged groups.

In fact, some beneficial proposals for the inhabitants of Peguerinos are already being considered, such as the construction of new water supply infrastructures, the improvement of municipal pavement, the creation of cleaning crews in the surrounding mountains, the implementation of measures to increase the population of the locality or the enhancement of the training offer for young people and adults linked to trades with growing demand.

The collaboration between the town hall and the renewable energy group will also be maintained in the operation and maintenance phase of the aforementioned renewable installation, declared prior to the signing of this agreement as being of general public interest and social interest by the aforementioned council, since they will continue to carry out actions that meet the aforementioned requirements. Through this agreement, all parties reaffirm their interest in contributing to the sustainable development of the municipality, through actions that guarantee an effective improvement of the environment and the quality of life of the residents.

Ágata will be located exclusively in Peguerinos and its evacuation infrastructure, in the aforementioned town of Ávila and in Santa María de la Alameda, Zarzalejo, El Escorial, Colmenarejo and Galapagar in Madrid. This wind farm will have a capacity of 110 megawatts (MW) and will be able to produce more than 275,000 megawatt hours (MWh) per year, enough to cover the consumption of some 108,000 homes with clean electricity. It will also prevent, annually, the emission of more than 102,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

The construction of this renewable facility will involve an investment of 132 million euros and the creation of more than 500 direct jobs during peak periods. In the operation and maintenance phase, it will provide permanent employment to 18 professionals in the area and will generate some 14 indirect jobs.

Ágata will generate, annually and during its useful life, a fiscal impact of more than 470,000 euros to the local coffers, which will also receive the punctual payment of the ICIO, superior to 1.5 million euros, and other taxes. It will also contribute to the GDP more than 2.5 million euros per year.