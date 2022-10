Vestas secures order for 74 MW project in Finland

Vestas has received a 74 MW order for a wind project Finland. The project includes 12 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines and a 30-year full maintenance contract (AOM 5000) to maximise annual energy production.

“This order strengthens our presence in Finland and highlights the versatility and strong performance of the EnVentus platform technology, while we can utilise our proven service offerings and extensive market experience”, said Juan Furones, VP North & West Sales, NCE Region for Vestas. “I would like to express my thanks to our customer for their trust in Vestas”.

Deliveries and installation of the wind turbines are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024, while commissioning is planned to end in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The customer and project are undisclosed.