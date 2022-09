China’s new offshore wind farm installation vessel becomes operational

China’s first 2,000-tonne-class offshore wind farm installation vessel, dubbed Baihetan, is delivered for operation on Wednesday in Nansha District of Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong Province, according to China Media Group (CMG).

The 126-meter-long, 50-meter-wide vessel, with a displacement of 37,000 tonnes, has the world’s strongest lifting load of 2,000 tonnes and integrates functions such as transport, self-elevation, self-propulsion, lifting and dynamic positioning.

The delivery will help the development of China’s offshore windmill installation. With a maximum variable load of 6,500 tonnes and a deck area of 4,200 square meters, the vessel can be used for the installation of offshore wind turbines of up to 15 megawatts.

Baihetan is also equipped with four triangular truss legs that enable it to work underwater as deep as 70 meters.

In addition, the vessel has an all-electric fully-revolving steering oar for its propelling system, which makes the ship an environmental-friendly one when in operation.

Baihetan will be mainly operated in Guangdong and Fujian provinces, according to the company.