Merengue II, second wind power plant in Extremadura

Naturgy’s second wind farm in Plasencia will have eleven 132-meter-high wind turbines.

Plasencia will have two wind farms. The construction of the ‘Merengue II’ is the second that the Naturgy company will install in the capital of Jerte. The wind installation starts this Tuesday with the celebration of the symbolic act of laying the first stone.

At the same time, the company will also begin the creation of the ‘Puerta del Jerte’ photovoltaic plant, also located in the municipality of Placentino.

The act, which began at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, was attended by the president of the Junta de Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara, and the president of Naturgy, Francisco Reynés Massanet, who are accompanied by the mayor of Plasencia, Fernando Pizarro, and the Minister of Ecological Transition and Sustainability, Olga García.

11 wind turbines

The second wind farm in the capital of Jerte, with an investment of more than 41 million euros, will consist of 11 three-blade wind turbines with a unit power of 4.5 MW and a rotor diameter of 155 meters and a hub height of 132 meters, which They will be located in the area of ??Dehesa de los Romanos and Dehesa del Moro.

The electricity generated will be injected into the Plasencia SET, owned by Red Eléctrica de España, through a 220 kV underground overhead line 12,972 meters long.

The Consistory has set the amount of the canon at 3.5% of the investment, for which the municipal coffers will enter 1,397,810.67 euros.

five solar fields

For its part, the photovoltaic solar plant will have 29.979 MWp of nominal power, will be located on plots 2 and 9001 of Polígono 22 and plots 3 and 9002 of Polígono 27 de Plasencia and will occupy an area of ??73.21 hectares.