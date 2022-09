RWE participating in first ever Hydrogen Zone at party conferences

RWE is proud to be part of the Hydrogen Zone at this year’s Labour and Conservative party conferences. The Hydrogen Zone is a cross-industry collaboration that represents the breadth and strength of the hydrogen economy in the UK and who together will tell the story of the UK’s burgeoning hydrogen sector.

The Hydrogen Zone will exhibit UK-made hydrogen technology, including a double-deck bus, hydrogen boiler and electrolyser, as well as showcasing models and graphic displays of world leading hydrogen projects across Britain. The Zone explores how hydrogen can unlock green jobs of the future, kickstart private investment and economic growth, strengthen energy security and help the UK to decarbonise.

The RWE team will be on hand with a 3d model of their Pembroke Net Zero (PNZC) site. PNZC launched last year and is RWE’s UK decarbonisation hub, connecting innovative technologies needed for a low carbon future. This includes hydrogen production, carbon capture and storage (CCS) and floating offshore wind. Together these technologies will enable RWE’s goal of being carbon neutral by 2040.

Steve Boughton, head of UK hydrogen development said,” Hydrogen will be a game changer in the decarbonisation of heavy industry and RWE will be a key partner in helping achieve that. We are delighted to be part of the Hydrogen Zone at the Labour and Conservative party conference; it is an excellent example of how industry is committed to working with politicians from all parties to make hydrogen happen in the UK. As a UK leader in power generation, RWE is perfectly positioned to support the development of the UK hydrogen economy”

RWE is at the forefront of green innovation and is committing to investing £15 billion in the UK in green energy projects by 2030. The company has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the development of hydrogen projects across Europe, including involvement in GET H2 , NortH2 and AquaVentus. RWE is committed to playing a full part in the delivery of this emerging technology and at the same time creating skilled green jobs.

For more information about the Pembroke Net Zero Centre visit here.