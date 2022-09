Vestas receives order for 104 MW of wind power in Spain

Vestas has received an order for 104 MW for the Pinta y Guindalera wind farm, which will be located in Valladolid, Castilla y León, Spain. The contract includes the supply and installation of 23 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management (AOM 4000) service agreement.

The request has been made by the producer of renewable energy Studies and Projects Pradamap, SLU (Vapat Group). The company has developed 650 MW of wind plants, which are currently in operation in Spain. Currently, Grupo Vapat is developing 1,000 MW of additional renewable capacity in the country.

Building on the commercial success of the V150-4.2 MW wind turbine, the V150-4.5 MW offers higher annual power output with greater applicability in the global market.

“We want to thank Pradamap (Vapat Group) for the trust placed in the Vestas 4MW platform and one of its latest models. Its full converter technology provides our customers with the reliability they need to operate on the Spanish grid, marked by an increasing share of renewable sources”, says Agustín Sánchez-Tembleque, General Manager of Vestas Spain and Portugal.

The delivery and commissioning of the turbine is expected in 2023.

The project will also benefit from Vestas’ strong presence in Spain. The company manufactures V150 blades at its blade factory in Daimiel (Ciudad Real), both for the 4 MW platform and for the EnVentus platform. Since 1991, when Vestas installed its first wind turbine in Spain, the company has reached more than 5 GW of installed power, corresponding to 130 wind farms in the country.