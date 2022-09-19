OW East, LLC Announces Name of New York Bight Project as BLUEPOINT WIND

Ocean Winds East, LLC, (OW East) today announced Bluepoint Wind as the official name of its planned offshore wind power project in the New York Bight. The project will be located 38 nautical miles off the coast of New York and 53 nautical miles off the coast of New Jersey and will be able to generate up to 1.7 gigawatts of clean energy, powering up to 900,000 homes, and avoiding an estimated 5 million metric tons of CO2 – the primary cause of climate change. The project will help nearby states achieve important greenhouse gas reduction goals and offshore wind targets including New York’s goal of developing 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2035 and New Jersey’s goal of developing 7,500 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2035.

Bluepoint Wind is a partnership between Ocean Winds, an international offshore wind energy company created by EDP Renewables (EDPR) and ENGIE (50:50) and New York-based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading independent infrastructure fund manager. These companies are well-positioned to deliver responsibly constructed offshore wind farms and have more than 15 years of experience constructing or operating offshore wind projects in communities all over the world, including in the UK, France, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Korea, and – closer to home – in Massachusetts.

As part of the ramping up of planning and permitting efforts, Bluepoint Wind will begin conducting a stakeholder and public engagement process, which will emphasize Bluepoint Wind’s commitment to responsible development, environmental protection, safety, social equity, economic development and building long-term relationships with neighboring communities.

John Dempsey, CEO of Bluepoint Wind said: “Bluepoint wind looks forward to the opportunity to help New York and New Jersey achieve their ambitious renewable energy goals. Since February, we have focused on a strategy that will help us create not only a safe and innovative renewable energy project for the region, but also deliver long-lasting value for neighboring communities and stakeholders. This includes prioritizing investment in historically disadvantaged communities, environmental protection, and workforce development.” Bluepoint wind is working with local and regional partners to ensure these benefits are realized.

Pete Malinowski, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Billion Oyster Project said: “Billion Oyster Project is excited to partner with Bluepoint Wind, which is aligned with our mission of securing a healthy, biodiverse New York harbor. Bluepoint Wind’s unique approach to responsible development of their offshore wind farm directly reflects our belief that if we are to continue living, working, teaching and learning on this planet, we must build alliances and partnerships to fundamentally change how we interact with nature.”

Bluepoint Wind is in the early planning stages of development but is committed to powering a clean energy future for all. More information can be found at www.BluepointWind.com.

Bluepoint Wind pays homage to the history of oysters in the coastal regions of New York and New Jersey, where oysters were once a cornerstone of local ecosystems and culture. Regional oyster populations all but disappeared in the 20th century due to the effects of pollution and overharvesting, however community groups have recently reintroduced oysters to the region through careful habitat restoration and population management. Now, as in the past, oysters are benefiting the communities of New York and New Jersey by purifying the water in coastal areas and protecting communities from erosion and extreme weather events.

Oceans Wind (OW) is an international company dedicated to offshore wind energy and created as a 50-50 joint venture, owned by EDP Renewables and ENGIE. Based on our belief that offshore wind energy is an essential part of the global energy transition, we develop, finance, build and operate offshore wind farm projects all around the world.

When EDP and ENGIE combined their offshore wind assets and project pipeline to create OW in 2019, the company had a total of 1.5 GW under construction and 4.0 GW under development; OW has been adding rapidly to that portfolio and is now on a trajectory to reach the 2025 target of 5 to 7 GW of projects in operation, or construction, and 5 to 10 GW under advanced development. In 2022, OW’s offshore wind gross capacity already operating, in construction or with advanced development rights granted reaches 14.6 GW.

OW, headquartered in Madrid, is currently present in 8 countries, and primarily targets markets in Europe, the United-States, selected parts of Asia, and Brazil.

For more information: www.oceanwinds.com