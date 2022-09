Mercedes-Benz plans to install wind turbines of more than 100 MW

Mercedes-Benz is taking another big step towards achieving its climate goals, as the automaker announced its plans to install a “double-digit” number of wind turbines at its Papenburg test track in Northern Germany.

The new wind farm expects to generate over 100 MW output by 2025, amounting to over 15% of Mercedes-Benz’s annual electricity usage in Germany.

The German luxury automaker has been actively pursuing its climate goals, including slashing its emissions in half by 2030 (its halfway mark) and achieving complete carbon neutrality by 2039.

Furthermore, unlike some automakers, Mercedes is committing to an all-electric future with EV models in all segments. All new vehicle architectures will be geared toward electric models from 2025.

In April, Mercedes-Benz said it was looking to cover 70% of its energy needs by 2030 from renewable sources, up from 50% previously. About 15% is expected from solar or wind sources connected to the automaker’s facilities.

More importantly, starting this year, Mercedes says it will only purchase electricity for its facilities (over 100 locations total) from renewable energy sources.

The automaker is already progressing towards its goals. Since the beginning of this year, production at all Mercedes car and van plants has been carbon neutral.

Mercedes installing wind turbines at its test track in Germany is another step in the right direction as the company continues progressing on its climate goals.