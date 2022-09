Vietnam to reduce coal use and increase wind power by 2030

Vietnam will focus on reducing coal power sources by 2030, while increasing the use of wind power, according to the National Power Development Plan for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2045 (Power Planning VIII).

Consequently, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce will review ongoing coal projects facing implementation difficulties to discuss their feasibility.

In addition, electricity imports from neighboring countries, especially Laos, should be calculated and the scale of development of biomass and hydrogen energy sources increased.

The ministry will also study the feasibility of domestic gas-fired thermoelectric projects, and will reduce the amount of imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 2030, while increasing wind power sources.

When it comes to planning solar energy up to 2030, it is necessary to find out the prices and the impact of installing solar roofs on the electrical system.

So far, several solar projects in the country, with a total capacity of some 2,400 megawatts, have yet to operate.