ACP Presents Rep. Earl Blumenauer with Clean Power Champion Award?

WASHINGTON?DC, September 9, 2022 – Today the American Clean Power Association (ACP) presented Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) with a Clean Power Champion award. As a member of the House Way and Means Committee, Rep. Blumenauer received ACP’s 2022 Clean Power Champion Award Friday at a clean power roundtable in the Portland, Oregon at the offices of ACP’s regional partner Renewable Northwest.

The Congressman has long been a driving force in the Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition and the House Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Caucus, and is regularly at the forefront of the some of the most consequential clean energy and climate legislation in the United States. From the Inflation Reduction Act, to wind power, to renewable energy finance, Congressman Blumenauer is consistently one of the earliest, most credible and most effective advocates for clean energy and climate issues in the Congress.

“Rep. Blumenauer is known for his tireless?efforts advocating for the expansion of clean power in Oregon,?and leading legislation during consideration of the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Heather Zichal, American Clean Power Association CEO.? “We are so grateful for his ongoing commitment to championing clean energy in his home state and across the country.”

“I deeply appreciate this recognition, and what’s more, the years of partnership with America’s clean energy leaders,” said Rep. Blumenauer after receiving the award. “Together, we have made significant progress in lowering the cost of renewable energy, creating thousands of family wage jobs, and fighting climate change. With the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act we now have the largest federal investment in clean power in our history. I’m looking forward to the work ahead in responsibly scaling renewable energy development to meet the climate crisis we face.”

American Clean Power Champion awards were announced during American Clean Power Week – a nationwide celebration of clean energy and the good-paying jobs the industry creates for Americans across all 50 states that ran August 15-19. Its purpose is to showcase the clean energy technologies – land-based wind, offshore wind, solar, energy storage, and transmission infrastructure – that are powering homes and businesses, creating good-paying jobs, investing in communities, reducing costs for consumers, and helping to meet our national 100% carbon-free power goal by 2035.? ?

