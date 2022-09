GE Renewable Energy will supply wind turbines to Scout Clean Energy’s wind farm in South Dakota, USA.

The manufacturer will deliver 71 2.8-127 wind turbines to the wind farm in Hand County, which will come online in 2023.

“We are excited to enter into another significant turbine purchase agreement with GE Renewable Energy for Sweetland Wind Farm,” said Michael Rucker, CEO and founder of Colorado-based Scout Clean Energy.

“This order paves the way for our Sweetland wind power project to begin construction shortly and, when it comes online next year, will add to Scout’s growing contribution of carbon-free renewable energy to South Dakota.

“Scout has now successfully purchased, installed and managed more than 1,070 MW of wind power capacity produced by GE wind turbines.”

GE Onshore Wind Business Director Steve Swift added, “GE is delighted to continue our partnership with Scout Clean Energy, working on the Sweetland Wind Farm.

“Our best-selling 2.8 MW wind turbines are ideal for South Dakota’s wind conditions, and this project is a critical component in helping bring affordable, sustainable and renewable energy to the region.”

According to the American Clean Power Association, GE’s 2.8-127 turbines are now the most widely used hardware in the US market.

Scout Clean Energy is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, a global investment manager specializing in low-carbon, renewable energy, storage and grid support infrastructure.

Sweetland is expected to support more than 200 temporary construction jobs and 10 full-time permanent positions once the project begins operations.