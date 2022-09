EDP Renewables reaches a wind power capacity of 463 MW in Italy

EDP Renewables connects a new wind farm in Sicily, in Fulgatore, a hamlet in the municipality of Trapani.

With 9 turbines and a total capacity of 44 MW, the Fulgatore wind farm will be able to produce 83GWh per year, enough to provide electricity to 27,680 households and reduce CO2 emissions by about 39,000 tons per year.

The wind farm was built in just 18 months following EDPR’s award of the fourth DM 2019 auction in January 2021.

Also thanks to this new connection, EDPR has reached a total installed wind capacity in Italy of 463 MW.

“We are very proud of this new investment, which underscores EDPR’s commitment to the Italian renewables market and testifies to our willingness to continue contributing for many more years to the socio-economic development of the regions in which we operate” comments Roberto Pasqua, EDPR’s General Manager in Italy.